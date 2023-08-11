Bemidji’s Liz Corradi says Maui fires have been ‘The most traumatic and terrifying 48 hours of my life’

BEMIDJI — When Bemidji native Liz Corradi accepted a teaching position in Maui, she never thought she would find herself in the midst of tragedy just two weeks after her arrival.

Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a hurricane just south of the main Hawaiian island, the stubborn blaze of wildfire took the Maui islanders, and Corradi, by surprise on Tuesday as it left behind a wasteland of burned-down homes and destroyed communities.

According to Maui County officials, the fires had already claimed 53 lives by Thursday evening, but the death toll was expected to rise.

“This has been the most traumatic and terrifying 48 hours of my life, honestly. I’m devastated for the whole community of Maui,” Corradi told the Pioneer on Thursday evening. “I’m shocked — there really isn’t another word for it. Everything is destroyed, especially in Lahaina town — it’s all gone, and people are just washing up on shore.”

Corradi graduated with her teaching degree in 2022 from Concordia College in Moorhead and spent the winter months student teaching on the island at Seabury Hall, a private college preparatory school in Makawao.

Corradi said she fell in love with the atmosphere and her time there and decided to take a full-time position teaching sixth- and seventh-grade math at the same school. After spending the summer back home in Bemidji, Corradi packed up and arrived on the island July 30 — just nine days before catastrophe struck.

“As of right now, there’s not any structural damage to our school, but they’re sending out updates as needed,” she said. “We’re having a meeting there (Friday) morning, so the campus is safe, and they’re letting people who’ve had their houses burned down come in to use the showers and charging facilities.”

The 150-year-old banyan tree is seen in an aerial view of the community of Lahaina after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of the town several days ago, in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, U.S. Aug. 10, 2023. MARCO GARCIA / REUTERS

As Corradi is hoping the staff meeting will shed more light on whether the school will reopen soon or if she should pack her bags and head home.

“If I go to this meeting tomorrow and they tell us we won’t be reopening until Labor Day or another couple of weeks, I'll probably come home,” she said. “The problem is, though, even if I wanted to get off the island, the main town of Lahaina is completely destroyed, so they would have to send me to Oahu, where I would be laid over there for days before I could get back to Minneapolis.”

According to county officials, the Lahaina fire was 80% contained as of Thursday morning.

Corradi said every building on the street went ablaze and sirens blared as 80-mile-an-hour wind-blown sparks sped by under the smoke-filled sky Tuesday. According to Corradi, the flames, electrical explosions and mass panic left residents with just moments to react, and some fled into the ocean — doing anything they could to save themselves.

A wildfire burns on the island of Maui near an intersection in Lahaina, Hawaii, U.S. Aug. 9, 2023. Zeke Kalua / County of Maui / Handout via REUTERS

“Things were going up in flames like crazy, it was just going so fast,” she said. “Then, I believe a gas station or gas tank exploded, and people had no other way to escape the fire other than to jump in the ocean. The Coast Guard has rescued about 14 people from the ocean so far, including little kids.”

Although Corradi is doing everything to ensure her own safety, she and a couple friends have spent the past two days running to the store to donate supplies to local shelters.

As for her home community back in Bemidji, she wants to remind everyone to be on the lookout for ways to contribute to the families and community of Maui.

“Please keep the thoughts and prayers coming for these families that have lost everything during this time,” Corradi said. “Read the news articles and stay up to date on the latest information about donation sites. There are a lot of things that you can do to keep supporting us.”