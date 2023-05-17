Bagley Senior Center to participate in city-wide garage sale
BAGLEY — Bagley Senior Center will participate in the city-wide garage sale set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, in Bagely.
"Come and enjoy the popular $3 bag sale and homemade caramel rolls," a release said.
Funds raised will support the Bagley Senior Center, which is located at 26 Main Ave. N.
