ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — A 25-year-old Deer River man was killed in a crash in Itasca County on Friday morning.

Jacob Jeffrey Starck was driving south on Minnesota Highway 46 near County Road 140 around 7:43 a.m. when he lost control and entered the northbound lanes, the Minnesota State Patrol said in a report. The Saturn he was driving struck a northbound Toyota Tundra driven by Thomas Robert Speltz, 43, of Tempealeau, Wisconsin.

Starck died in the crash.

Speltz and his three passengers were sent to Essentia Health-Deer River with what authorities described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol said there was snow and ice on the road and that Starck was not wearing a seat belt.

Deer River Police Department, the Itasca County Sheriff's Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Meds 1 EMS and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.