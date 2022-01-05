ROCHESTER — A Canton, Minnesota, man was killed Tuesday night, Jan. 4, after rear-ending a semi truck on U.S. Highway 52 in Marion Township.

Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the crash.

Simpson was southbound on Highway 52 in Marion Township about 6:55 p.m. when his 2015 Dodge Journey rear-ended a 2020 Volvo semi truck-trailer. Simpson’s vehicle then ran off the road into a median, struck a cable barrier and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, where he was pronounced dead. Simpson was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, 73-year-old Terry Ray Huffman, of Brainerd, Minnesota, was not injured.