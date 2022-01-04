WASKISH TOWNSHIP -- Two men and two women were injured after a propane tank exploded in a fish house Saturday on Upper Red Lake.

According to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, at 12:39 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, the Beltrami County dispatch center received a report of a fire in a fish house on Upper Red Lake after a propane tank exploded inside a fish house and injured the four occupants, two men and two women.

The occupants were taken to an area resort while waiting for first responders to arrive, the release said. Due to the travel distance to a medical facility and types of injuries, two air ambulances were dispatched to the Waskish Airport.

When deputies arrived on the scene, a man and woman had already been taken by ambulance to the Waskish Airport to meet the air ambulances. A second man and woman were treated for burn-related injuries at the resort.

The occupants said they were using 20-pound propane tanks and a heating mechanism inside the fish house when they heard a hissing sound, the release said. After the valves were closed on the tank, a large fireball filled the fish house.

Deputies located the fish house approximately 2.5 miles from shore on the northeast side of Upper Red Lake. It was described as a frame-wheeled portable fish house with several areas on the exterior that were melted and burned, the release said. Two propane tanks were found inside the structure and appeared to be intact.

The extent of the occupants' injuries and their current conditions are unknown, the release said.

Responding to the fire was the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Blackduck Ambulance, Bemidji Ambulance, Sanford AirMed, Kelliher Fire Department, Kelliher First Responders and bystanders.