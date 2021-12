DULUTH -- The Minnesota State Patrol reports that it was called to the scene of a fatal car wreck at 11:44 p.m. Thursday.

A 1990 Mercury Topaz driven by Bryan Patrick Storebo, 26, of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, was traveling west on Minnesota State Highway 23 when it left the roadway, entered the north ditch and struck a tree west of the turnoff for Askov at County Road 33.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and an accident report indicates no alcohol was involved.