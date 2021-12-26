ST. MICHAEL, Minn. -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in a driveway Thursday in St. Michael by a Wright County Sheriff's Department vehicle that was responding to a medical emergency, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

The Wright County Sheriff's Department has requested that the Minnesota State Patrol investigate the fatality accident involving one of its squad vehicles.

Harold Henry Welter, 84, of St. Michael, was struck in a driveway about 8 p.m. Thursday at 400 Main Street North in St. Michael.

The deputy driving the 2018 Ford Explorer was Dustin Matthew Hatzenbeller, 37, of Otsego, Minnesota. He suffered no injuries in the accident.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that the road was snow and ice-covered. No alcohol was involved with the driver or the pedestrian, according to the State Patrol.