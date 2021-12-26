ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- About 65 vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 94 near Ashby on Christmas Day Saturday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash shut down the eastbound lanes at mile marker 77 in Grant County for more than two hours. Lanes reopened at about 2:30 p.m.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. after two vehicles collided and were blocking the roadway. As a result, several other vehicles crashed behind them, according to the state patrol.

About 35 to 40 vehicles sustained damage and another 30 vehicles had no damage and the drivers were able to drive away.

All injuries suffered by the occupants were non-life threatening.

The crash is still under investigation.