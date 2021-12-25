BEMIDJI -- Two people were rescued after their vehicle fell through the ice on Friday evening near Diamond Point Park.

According to a release from Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, at 5:11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24, the fire department responded to a report that a vehicle had fallen through the ice with two people in the water near the 1700 block of Birchmont Drive NE.

Upon arrival, responders found one person on the ice with one person still unaccounted for. According to scanner traffic at the time of the incident, the vehicle was estimated to be around 300 feet out from Diamond Point Park.

Emergency personnel entered the water and found a male victim submerged under the ice. He was retrieved, and with the assistance of Bemidji Police Officers and Beltrami County deputies, he was removed from the water where life-saving measures began, the release said.

Patient care was then transferred to Bemidji Ambulance Service and he was transferred to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. As of 11:48 p.m. on Friday when the release was sent, the condition of the patient was unknown.

The fire department was assisted on the scene by the Bemidji Police Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s office and Bemidji Ambulance Service.