PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 52 near Pine Island.

The crash, which involved three commercial vehicles and three passenger cars, resulted in the closure of northbound Highway 52 for several hours.

The fatal crash was one of a series of crashes on roads in southeastern Minnesota that snarled traffic among dense fog.

A crash on northbound U.S. Highway 52 between 490th Street and 480th Street near Zumbrota caused a closure of the road to all traffic except emergency vehicles. A Minnesota Department of Transportation camera on southbound Highway 52 at 480th Street around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday showed a heavy fog and a semi being towed from the scene.

A 2019 International semi was northbound on Highway 52 and a 2004 Toyota Tundra was at 480th Street when the vehicle collided, according to the Minnesota State Patrol Crash report.

The driver of the Toyota, 62-year-old Maria Tuyet Le, of Rochester, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saints Marys with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the crash report.

The driver of the semi, 54-year-old Clayton Todd Cowl, of Oronoco, was uninjured. Both were wearing seat belts.