ROCHESTER, Minn. — A Chaska, Minnesota, man was killed after a two-vehicle collision Friday, Dec. 3, in Rochester sent his car off a 20-foot embankment with a retaining wall.

James Opiyo Okwoyo, 59, was driving east across Broadway Avenue South at 2:39 p.m. when his vehicle was T-boned by another vehicle traveling northbound approaching 17th Street Southeast. The collision caused Okwoyo's vehicle to be sent through a fence and off a 20-foot retaining wall where it landed upside down, according to the Rochester Police Department.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and was not cited in the crash.

The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the incident.