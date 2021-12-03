MORA, Minn. — A 58-year-old Finlayson, Minnesota, woman died Thursday, Dec. 2, after her vehicle was struck head-on by a pickup truck on Highway 65 in Kanabec County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 6:35 a.m., in Peace Township north of Mora, Minnesota. According to the report, a 2012 Dodge Ram truck was northbound on the highway when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2007 Buick Lucerne.

The driver of the Buick, Mia Lisa Besemann, suffered fatal injuries. A passenger in the pickup — Trenton Isaiah Broll, 30, of Brook Park — suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Welia Health-Mora Hospital. Pickup driver Christopher Greg Stafford, 46, of Braham, and second passenger Scott Earl Axell, 31, of Brook Park, suffered no injuries.

The state patrol reported Besemann wore a seat belt. Stafford, Broll and Axell did not, according to the crash report. The road was dry at the time.

Assisting at the scene were the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office, the Mora Fire Department and Welia Ambulance.