DRESBACH, Minn. — A La Crosse, Wisconsin, man was killed after he got out of his car and was struck by a driver on Interstate 90 Monday night, Nov. 29.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Laval Robinson, 37, of La Crosse, was driving west on I-90 near Dresbach, Minnesota, when the 2011 Chrysler he was driving went into the median and rolled, landing in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

Robinson got out of his car and another driver, Alexis Poff, 18, of La Crosse, struck and killed him.

Poff and a passenger in her car, Synclare Mavin, 18, also of La Crosse, weren’t injured.

Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, La Crescent Police Department, Dakota Ambulance and Fire and Nodine Fire assisted Minnesota State Patrol at the crash.