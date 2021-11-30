Stanley Giles Erkkila, of Eveleth, was a passenger in a van traveling north on U.S. Highway 53 just before 4 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle on an icy road and rolled into the median, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The vehicle came to a rest in the southbound lane of the highway.

Another passenger, Sirkka Grace Erkkila, 47, and the driver of the van, Douglas Lee Anderson, 67, both of Eveleth, suffered what authorities described as non-life-threatening injuries.