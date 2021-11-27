DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn.—Two men were injured in a vehicle crash on Interstate 94 west of Highway 79 near Evansville, Minn., Saturday, Nov. 27.

According to Minnesota Highway Patrol:

A 2012 Ford Expedition driven by Tim Larry Lovaasen, 73, of Bloomington, Minn., was traveling east when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the center median. The vehicle went airborne and rolled before coming to rest on its wheels facing northwest. The crash occurred around 12:21 p.m.

Lovaasen was taken to Douglas County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger, Russ Anthony Lovaasen, 69, of Minneapolis, sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Evansville Fire Department, First Responders North and Ashby Ambulance responded to the scene.