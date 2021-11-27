BECKER COUNTY, Minn.—A 39-year-old man is dead following a single vehicle crash in Carsonville Township early Saturday morning, Nov. 27.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, the vehicle left state Highway 34 at Old Mill Road and entered the north ditch, then vaulted on an approach. The vehicle, a 2003 Hyundai Coupe, rolled and came to rest on its wheels. The airbag deployed but the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver's name has not yet been released.
Carsonville Township is about 20 miles west of Park Rapids.