According to Minnesota State Patrol, the vehicle left state Highway 34 at Old Mill Road and entered the north ditch, then vaulted on an approach. The vehicle, a 2003 Hyundai Coupe, rolled and came to rest on its wheels. The airbag deployed but the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver's name has not yet been released.

Carsonville Township is about 20 miles west of Park Rapids.