AITKIN COUNTY, Minn.—A pickup went into the ditch Friday morning, Nov. 26, on state Highway 65 in Spalding Township, seriously injuring an adult and causing non-life-threatening injuries to two children, the Minnesota State Patrol said in a release.

The pickup, a 2004 Ford F-150, was traveling northbound on the highway around 8:44 a.m. when it went into the ditch and hit a road approach, stopping and spinning around. The driver, identified as Crystal Ann Mason, 34, of Aitkin, Minn., was ejected through the rear window, sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The children, ages 4 and 5, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Mason was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth and the children were taken to Aitkin Hospital.

Neither the driver nor the children were wearing restraints and airbags weren't deployed, the State Patrol said. Spalding Township is about 67 miles west of Duluth.