BRAINERD, Minn. -- Two women were killed Thursday, Nov. 25, in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 210 east of Brainerd.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported Katrina Rose Lipp, 19, of Brainerd was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu west on the highway near the intersection with White Pine Drive by the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport when the vehicle crossed the centerline and was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado traveling east.

Lipp and passenger Tiffanie Amber Rivera, 21, of Blackduck, were pronounced dead at the scene. Lipp wore a seat belt, according to the state patrol, while Rivera did not.

Both occupants of the Silverado — Robert John Heggerston, 74, and Jeanette Jane Heggerston, 74, both of Walnut Grove — suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby. Both wore seat belts, the state patrol reported.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, the report stated.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol. Also assisting at the scene were the Brainerd Fire Department, Brainerd Police Department and emergency medical services responders.