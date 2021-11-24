WINONA, Minn. -- A Winona woman was killed late Tuesday night, Nov. 23, after striking an unoccupied vehicle that had stalled on the shoulder of Minnesota Highway 61.

Esther Viola Waas, 75, died as a result of her injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. Waas was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers were called about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday to southbound Highway 61 in Rollingstone Township for a report of a crash. A 2009 Toyota Corolla, driven by Waas, was southbound when it struck an unoccupied vehicle stalled on the right shoulder. Waas lost control and went off the road and the vehicle rolled, according to the State Patrol report.

The Goodview Police Department, Winona County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota City Fire Department, Winona Ambulance, Mayo One and the Minnesota Department of Transportation also responded to the crash.