One person died and two were injured in a two-vehicle crash in rural Pennington County, Minnesota, early Monday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in Wyandotte Township. The MSP release says a 2001 Toyota Tundra was headed west on Center Street west of Highway 59. A 2007 Chevy Aveo was eastbound on Center Street when it crossed the center line, hitting the Tundra head-on in the westbound lane.

Road conditions were dry at the time.

The State Patrol has not yet released the name of the man who died. The two who were injured are Glenn and Lynda Struthers, of Red Lake Falls. They were taken to the hospital in Thief River Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.