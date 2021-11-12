ST. MARTIN, Minn. — A man was killed early Thursday morning, Nov. 11, after crashing into an unoccupied residence south of St. Martin, Minnesota, in rural Stearns County.

According to a Stearns County Sheriff's Office news release, the driver in a single-vehicle crash — Cory Sturges, 22, of Belgrade, Minnesota — was trapped and extricated by St. Martin Fire and Rescue. Rescue members began lifesaving measures and were assisted by Paynesville Ambulance upon their arrival.

Lifesaving measures were exhausted and Sturges was pronounced dead.

The investigation found Sturges was traveling northbound on Stearns County Road 195 when his 2008 Pontiac G6 left the roadway and entered the ditch. The vehicle then continued northward in the ditch, struck a driveway approach and became airborne. The vehicle then crashed into an unoccupied resident in the 25000 block of County Road 195, rural Paynesville. The vehicle was extensively damaged.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene in reconstructing the crash scene. The exact time of the accident is unknown as the home was unoccupied and was discovered by a passerby who called 911.