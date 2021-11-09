WILLMAR, Minn. — A 45-year-old New London, Minnesota, man has died after being involved in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Willmar, Minnesota, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

Richard Keehn was traveling southbound Monday, Nov. 8, on 111th Street Northeast in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, crossed over 60th Avenue west of Diamond Lake and struck a utility box before coming to rest in a field.

He was taken to Carris Health-Rice Hospital in Willmar for unknown injuries, according to the original news release. The Sheriff's Office on Tuesday afternoon announced that the driver had died.

An official cause of death is pending autopsy results from the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

The Kandiyohi Fire Department, Kandiyohi First Responders, Atwater Ambulance and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad also responded to the incident.