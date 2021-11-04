OLIVIA, Minn. — A Willmar, Minnesota, woman has died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening, Nov. 3, in Renville County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to the crash report, Mayran Isse Jama, 75, was taken to Olivia Hospital and Clinic but her injury is listed as fatal.

Jama was a passenger in a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Naima Hussein Mohamud, 27, of Willmar, that was traveling westbound on County Road 11 when it collided with a 2003 Kenworth semitractor traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 71 in Winfield Township north of Olivia.

Mohamud suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also transported to the Olivia Hospital and Clinic.

The driver of the semi, Tyler Lawrence Scherping, 19, of Freeport, Minnesota, does not have any injuries listed on the crash report.

According to the State Patrol, both drivers were wearing their seatbelts but it is unknown if Jama had her seatbelt on.

Alcohol was not involved, according to the crash report. Road conditions were dry.

The Olivia Fire Department, Olivia Ambulance, along with the Renville County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Department of Transportation also responded to the incident reported at 6:36 p.m. Wednesday.

MnDOT District 8 posted on Twitter that the highway was closed for a couple hours Wednesday night due to the crash.