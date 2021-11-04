BRAINERD, Minn. — A 28-year-old man is dead after a car and motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 3, in northeast Brainerd, Minnesota.

The Brainerd Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a report of a crash just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 210 and 10th Avenue Northeast.

The state patrol reported a 2012 Ford Focus was traveling west on Highway 210 and turned left onto 10th Avenue Northeast as the Yamaha Sports Bike was traveling east on Highway 210. The two collided at the intersection.

According to Brainerd police, the car was driven by 30-year-old Kayla Elwell, who did not report any injuries to herself or her juvenile passenger.

The motorcyclist was transported by North Memorial Health Ambulance and later pronounced dead. The identification is being withheld pending notification to the family.

The crash is under investigation, with the Minnesota State Patrol conducting a crash reconstruction.

The state patrol, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Brainerd Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance assisted at the scene.