WADENA, Minn. — Authorities have identified the two people killed Tuesday, Oct. 26, when their vehicle crossed the centerline, crashing head-on with a semi, in Leaf River Township.

The driver, Tina M. Dawson, 58, of Anoka; and the passenger, Todd A. Dawson, 57, of Park Rapids, were dead at the scene, according to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report. The driver of the semi was taken to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. north of the Whitetail Run Golf Course on Highway 71 near the 190th Street intersection. Emergency responders were alerted to the crash at 4:51 p.m.

Upon arrival of emergency personnel, Minnesota State Patrol advised that a 2006 Cadillac STS was traveling north when the vehicle veered across the centerline and struck a southbound 2017 Peterbilt semi driven by Kenneth A. Breland, 63, of Canton, Mississippi.

The state patrol reports that Tina Dawson was wearing a seat, belt but it's unknown if Todd Dawson or the truck driver were wearing theirs.

Fire personnel were on scene for several hours to assist law enforcement with the crash and clean-up of debris, according to the Wadena Fire Department.