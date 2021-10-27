WADENA, Minn. — Two people were killed when their vehicle crossed the centerline, crashing head on with a semi Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Wadena County, Minnesota.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. north of the Whitetail Run Golf Course on Highway 71 near the 190th Street intersection. Emergency responders were alerted to the crash at 4:51 p.m.

A 2006 Cadillac STS was traveling north when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2017 Peterbilt semi driven by Kenneth A. Breland, 63, of Canton, Mississippi, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The two occupants of the Cadillac were dead at the scene.

Their names have not yet been released but they include a 58-year-old Anoka, Minnesota, driver and a 57-year-old Park Rapids passenger.

The driver of the semi was taken to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena with non-life threatening injuries. Fire personnel were on scene for several hours to assist law enforcement with the crash and clean-up of debris, according to the Wadena Fire Department.

Victim information will be released later by State Patrol