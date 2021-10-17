MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a single vehicle on northbound Interstate 35W at Lake Street in Minneapolis on Saturday night, Oct. 16.

As a result of the crash, a metro transit bus station caught fire. The fire was extinguished by the Minneapolis Fire Department, according to Minnesota State Patrol public information officer Lt. Gordon Shank.

The crash, initially thought to cause two fatalities, was later found to involve a single death.

“Preliminary investigation indicated this was a double fatality crash. Further investigation determined there was a single occupant in the vehicle,” the State Patrol tweeted. “Incident information will be posted on our media web page when available. This remains an open investigation.”