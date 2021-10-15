A 49-year-old man from Baudette, Minnesota, was killed early Friday when his semitrailer truck rolled into the ditch while traveling east on Minnesota Highway 210 in Carlton County.

Dallas Clinton McCloud was identified as the driver, and was wearing his seat belt, a Minnesota State Patrol news release said.

The crash occurred at 5:04 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved. The crash happened in the vicinity of Highway 210 and Corona Road in North Carlton Township.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.