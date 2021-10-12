BEMIDJI -- A 25-year-old Bemidji man is dead after he drove his vehicle into a stoplight on Friday, Oct. 8, in downtown Bemidji, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Richard Leif Erickson was driving a 2014 Toyota Tacoma southbound on Paul Bunyan Drive at 11:15 p.m. Oct. 8 when he “continued straight in a slight curve,” striking a stoplight on the west side of the road, the report said.

Alcohol was involved in the crash and Erickson was not wearing a seatbelt. Road conditions were listed as “wet” in the report. Sanford Health was listed as the health care facility but it was not clear in the report if Erickson died on scene or at the hospital.

The Bemidji Police Department and Bemidji Ambulance Service assisted on the scene.