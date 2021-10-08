OSAKIS, Minn. — The driver of a pickup died after he and his passenger suffered injuries in a crash east of Osakis, Minnesota, on Thursday, Oct. 7.

John Glanman, 79, died after he was taken by helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. His 80-year-old passenger, Cora Glanman, remains hospitalized at St. Cloud Hospital and her condition is unknown.

They are both from Osakis.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle crash east of the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 73, about 4 miles north of Osakis at 2:16 p.m.

An initial investigation indicates that a full-size pickup was eastbound on County Road 73 when it left the road, struck an embankment and overturned, coming to rest on its side.

First responders and deputies who arrived on scene helped Cora Glanman get out of the pickup. She was transported to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria by North Memorial Ambulance and later flown to St. Cloud Hospital by LifeLink III because of her injuries.

John Glanman was extricated out of the pickup by the Osakis Fire Department. He was flown directly from the scene by LifeLink III to St. Cloud.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.