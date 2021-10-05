LITTLE FALLS, Minn. — An 82-year-old man was found dead Monday, Oct. 4, after being trapped under a backhoe at a construction site in Little Falls, Minnesota.

The Little Falls Police Department was called at 5:45 p.m. to the intersection of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue Northeast. The victim, identified as Ralph Huar of Little Falls, was found dead at the scene and was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and the Little Falls Fire Department assisted at the scene.