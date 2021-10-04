HILLMAN, Minn. — A 9-year-old Hillman, Minnesota, boy died Sunday, Oct. 3, after the side-by-side all-terrain vehicle in which he was a passenger crashed near a cornfield, southeast of Hillman.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was called at 5:07 p.m. to the ATV crash with injuries on private property off 103rd Street, east of 400th Avenue in Lakin Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 10-year-old Hillman boy was driving a Polaris side-by-side ATV along with the 9-year-old boy, who was a passenger. The side-by-side ATV was traveling near a cornfield on private property when the operator lost control and the ATV eventually flipped, ejecting both the driver and passenger.

Lifesaving measures were performed on the passenger at the scene but were unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office reported. The 9-year-old boy later died at the scene. The 10-year-old boy was taken by a family member to St. Cloud Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

This case is under investigation and details of the juveniles involved are not being released at this time, the sheriff’s office reported.