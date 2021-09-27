DULUTH — Authorities identified the 53-year-old man who died in a single vehicle crash in downtown Duluth on Saturday , Sept. 25.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, Sept. 27, the Duluth Police Department said Brian Keith Jackson, of Duluth, died when a "mechanical failure" caused his vehicle to crash Saturday evening.

Duluth police officers were called to South First Avenue East and Michigan Street at 7:08 p.m. Jackson, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Duluth Police Investigators believe there was a mechanical failure to Jackson’s vehicle, causing the crash to occur," the department wrote.

The update refutes earlier details released by the police.

"Initial reports stated Jackson was ejected from the vehicle, but after a thorough investigation, that was untrue," the department wrote. "Jackson was not ejected from his vehicle."