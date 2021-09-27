CANBY, Minn. — A Dassel, Minnesota, man suffered fatal injuries Sunday night, Sept. 26, after his vehicle collided with a tractor and farm machinery in Norman Township, south of Canby, according to a news release from the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office.

Allen Hanson, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel, according to the release. His vehicle was found in a cornfield following the crash on County Road 36 a half-mile west of Highway 75. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The driver of the tractor, Keagan Drietz, 27, of Canby, was uninjured, according to the release.

The Sheriff's Office release did not provide a narrative of the crash.

The Canby Police Department, Sanford Canby Ambulance and Canby Fire and Rescue also responded to the incident reported at 8:34 p.m. Sunday.