GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. — One person died and two were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Goodhue County at 3:37 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

Passenger Ashley Gomez, 29, died after the Jeep she traveled in rolled off of Highway 57 while traveling southbound. Gomez wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Driver Maria Ramirez, 33, and passenger Ciriaco Bautista, 32, were transferred to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus with injuries that weren't life-threatening. Both were wearing a seat belt.

The driver and passengers were from Texas, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.