DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — A Glenwood, Minnesota, man was killed when his vehicle rolled off a road and into a ditch north of Leaf Valley in northern Douglas County on Friday, Sept. 24.

A news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Dennis Wayne Hovde, 39, of Glenwood.

The crash occurred at Douglas County Road 6 near Mums Road about 1:26 p.m. Hovde died at the scene of the crash.

The Leaf Valley Fire Department extricated the driver from the vehicle. A preliminary investigation determined that it was a commercial vehicle traveling north that left the roadway and entered the east ditch and rolled over. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.