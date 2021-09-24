WHEATON, Minn. — The name of the Waite Park man that was struck and killed Thursday morning, Sept. 23, in Traverse County has been released, according to the Minnesota State Patrol .

According to the crash report, Jesse Robert Kapela, 24, was struck by a 2010 Kenworth semi tractor driven by Nicholas Bo Hunter, 37, of Glenwood, that was on 650th Street attempting to back onto state Highway 27 in Lake Valley Township near Wheaton.

Kapela was not transported to a health care facility following the crash, according to the State Patrol.

Hunter does not have any injuries listed in the report. According to the State Patrol, he was wearing his seat belt and alcohol is not listed as a factor. Road conditions were dry.

The Wheaton Fire Department, Police Department and Ambulance, along with the Traverse County Sheriff's Office, also responded to the incident reported at 8:39 a.m. Thursday.