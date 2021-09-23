LITTLE FALLS, Minn. — A 39-year-old Little Falls man died at a hospital following a vehicle crash Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2 miles south of Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was called at 6:32 p.m. to a one-vehicle crash on Harvest Road, just south of Iris Road, in Little Falls Township. The sheriff’s office reported the driver, Aaron Mielke of Little Falls, was traveling south on Harvest Road when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. Mielke was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

The Little Falls man was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls and then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital, where he later died.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.