WHEATON, Minn. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning, Sept. 23, in Traverse County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to the crash report, the 24-year-old man from Waite Park was struck by a 2010 Kenworth semi tractor driven by Nicholas Bo Hunter, 37, of Glenwood, Minnesota, that was on 650th Street attempting to back onto state Highway 27 in Lake Valley Township near Wheaton.

The name of the pedestrian has yet not been released.

Hunter does not have any injuries listed in the report. According to the State Patrol, he was wearing his seat belt and alcohol is not listed as a factor. Road conditions were dry.

The Wheaton Fire Department, Police Department and Ambulance, along with the Traverse County Sheriff's Office, also responded to the incident reported at 8:39 a.m. Thursday.

Highway 27 was temporarily closed due to the crash Thursday morning but reopened at 10:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.