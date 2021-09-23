BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A 21-year-old Osage man was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash near Osage on Highway 34 in Becker County late Wednesday, Sept. 22.

At 11:19 p.m., Mathew Michael Gibson was westbound near mile marker 61 on Highway 34 in a 2006 Chevy Silverado when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled into the ditch. He was the vehicle's only occupant, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

The report stated Gibson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and law enforcement believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

First responders believe Gibson died at the scene and an air rescue was canceled a few minutes after being called for, according to the Becker County Sheriff's Office.

The pavement was dry at the time of the crash and the airbags of the pickup truck did not deploy during the incident, according to the report.