Wayne A. Robbins was driving a fully loaded logging semitrailer west on Townline Road near the Long Lake Road intersection around 6 p.m. Tuesday when he "failed to negotiate a sweeping left-hand curve" and rolled over in the ditch, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Robbins was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office is investing the crash with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol, Commercial Vehicle Inspection Unit and the Midwest Medical Examiners Office.

Along with the state patrol and sheriff's office, the Makinen Fire Department, Lakeland Fire Department, Virginia Ambulance, Eveleth Ambulance and Life Link's medical air service responded to the scene.