James William Chinn was driving a motorcycle that crashed into the back of another car that was stopped for a school bus at Minnesota Highway 23 and 121st Avenue West around 3:35 p.m., according to Duluth police.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

"The Duluth Police Department wants to send our condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. Chinn," a statement read. "We also want to remind the community to be aware of motorists while traveling."