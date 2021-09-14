ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — A 38-year-old man was killed Monday, Sept. 13, when his dump truck rolled over in Clinton Township in St. Louis County.

Randy Gary Gustafson, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred Monday afternoon on Spirit Lake Road, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. The truck was traveling north on Spirit Lake Road when it went off the road toward the east and rolled over, near the West Virta Road intersection.