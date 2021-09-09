TURTLE LAKE TOWNSHIP -- A Turtle Lake Township man recently assisted Beltrami County deputies in the rescue of an adult male after his canoe capsized on Little Turtle Lake.

According to a release from Sheriff Ernie Beitel, at approximately 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 the dispatch center was notified of an adult male in the water, unresponsive, near his capsized canoe on Little Turtle Lake, which is located approximately 7 miles north of Bemidji.

The family member who had called in the report felt that the victim may have been experiencing a diabetic medical emergency, the release said.

Beltrami County Deputy Brandon Newhouse responded to a residence near the scene on the 17000 block of Irvine Ave. NW, where he located a boat. While running through the yard, deputy Newhouse explained to the homeowner, identified as Glen Lindseth, he was in need of a boat for a medical emergency. Lindseth responded immediately by quickly getting the boat off the lift, the release said.

Lindseth and deputy Newhouse located the rescuer, who was found holding the victim above the water, unable to get him into his boat.

According to the release, Lindseth and deputy Newhouse got in the water and placed a flotation device on the victim as they attempted to get him into the boat. The water was about 4 feet deep with a muddy bottom, making it impossible to lift the victim out of the water and into Lindseth’s boat. Lindseth then moved the submerged canoe and he and Newhouse were able to get in it, using it to lift the victim into the boat.

The unresponsive victim was brought to shore, and other responding deputies helped get him to an awaiting ambulance. Paramedics determined that the victim was not suffering a diabetic emergency, but observed indicators of anaphylactic shock and located a potential bee sting. A medical emergency necklace was also located indicating he had an allergic reaction to bee stings, the release said.

The victim was transported to Sanford Medical Center Bemidji. No information was given as to the victim's current condition, the release said.