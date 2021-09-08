BENA -- Two people were left seriously injured as a result of an ATV crash near Bena on Sunday evening.

According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, at 5:43 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, the sheriff’s office received a report of an ATV crash with injuries in rural Bena, south of Lake Winnibigoshish in the Chippewa National Forest.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a Polaris 850 ATV had been traveling on a forest trail and lost control, possibly from a mechanical issue with the machine, rolling over. Emergency aid was administered with the assistance of bystanders and off-duty nurses, the release said.

An adult male driver, 23, of Alexandria, was treated at the scene for serious injuries and transported via helicopter to a hospital in Duluth. A female passenger, 23, of Alexandria, was also treated at the scene for injuries and transported to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in Bemidji, the release said.

The details of the crash remain under investigation. Assisting at the scene were the Leech Lake Ambulance Service, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Cass Lake Fire Department and North Memorial Air Care.