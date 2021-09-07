At 2:30 p.m., a passerby on County Highway 24, east of Erhard, Minnesota, noticed a Chevy Silverado in the north ditch and called officers, according to a report from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

When officers arrived, they found the Silverado down a steep embankment, where it appeared to have hit a tree. Inside the car was Nicholas Salo, 29, of Elbow Lake, who died in the crash.

The crash is believed to have happened in the evening of Saturday, Sept. 4, or the morning of Sunday, Sept. 5, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office report said.