ECKLES TOWNSHIP -- Two recent accidents on County Highway 9 in Eckles Township left two men dead, leading some to revisit the safety of the recently reconstructed roadway.

Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel released the following details of both incidents in a statement on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Truck vs. bicyclist leaves 1 dead

At approximately 5:38 a.m. on Aug. 25, the Beltrami County 911 Center was notified of a bicyclist and motor vehicle crash on Cardinal Rd. NW, County Highway 9, in the “S” curves in the roadway, south of the junction with Blue Mayflower Rd. NW in Eckles Township.

Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male bicyclist died from the injuries sustained when he was struck by a 2008 Ford F-250 truck operated by Dwight Wendorff, 30, of Bemidji, the release said.

The bicyclist was identified as Romel Baker, 26, of Bolingbrook, Ill. Wendorff was not injured in the crash and alcohol was not found to be a factor in the crash.

Baker was transported by Sanford Bagley Ambulance to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. According to the release, the autopsy report and a toxicology report are pending.

The preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Baker, dressed in all dark clothing, was traveling in the center/center-right of the southbound lane when he was struck by the southbound vehicle that Wendorff was driving, the release said.

Single vehicle accident results in fatality

At approximately 7:25 p.m. on Aug. 13, a Beltrami County 911 Center was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Cardinal Rd. NW, County Highway 9, between Balsam Rd. NW and the Bemidji Regional Airport. The lone occupant died at the scene of the crash, the release said.

During a preliminary autopsy, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as Dale Bushman, 67, of Bemidji. The results of the complete autopsy and toxicology are still pending, the release said.

The preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

Accident reconstructions of both incidents are pending with the Minnesota State Patrol. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at both scenes by the Bemidji Police Department, Bemidji Fire Department and Minnesota State Patrol.

Both cases remain under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.

County Highway 9 reconstruction

The County Highway Department completed a resurfacing and safety improvement project on the stretch of road on County Highway 9 from U.S. Highway 2 to County Highway 22, or Grange Road, in October 2019. County Engineer Bruce Hasbargen told the Pioneer in 2019 that the safety improvements created narrower shoulders, but a larger center buffer.

"It had 6-foot shoulders before, but we reallocated some of that shoulder to the middle of the road," Hasbargen said in October 2019. "So now, we have an 8-foot center buffer. We've also added rumble strips on both edges, to the shoulders and to the center, and there's no passing now for the entire stretch."

The changes raised concerns at the time for residents of Eckles Township living near the highway, also known as Cardinal Road. According to Eckles Township Board Chair Don Hazeman, questions have ranged from how to go around law enforcement officers making a traffic stop to what happens when a car stalls.

"The reason (County) 9 was selected is it has a higher volume of traffic, higher speeds and it has more density," Hasbargen said. "There are a lot of driveways out there, so a lot of vehicles come in and out. That's the reason behind having no passing."

The new construction and feedback in the township led to a town hall meeting being held on Oct. 8, 2019, which about 40 people attended. Also in attendance were Hasbargen and Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel, who stressed the importance of the measures taken in the project.

"Anything to improve safety, we're all about it," Beitel said at the meeting. "This is one of the most dangerous roads in my opinion because of the amount of traffic. That wasn't the case 25 years ago, but more homes have been built along here and cars are able to go faster. Throw in cell phones in there and you have another distraction. Adding a center strip makes a lot of sense, it wakes people up."