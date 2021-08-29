ST. PAUL — A three-train crash by the freight yards near Warner and Childs Road in St. Paul on Wednesday, Aug. 25, spilled approximately 1,200 gallons of diesel fuel, leading Canadian Pacific Railway workers to dig protective trenches and deploy containment booms on the Mississippi River.

The booms were placed as a precaution, and crews did not observe any fuel on the waterway, said Canadian Pacific spokesman Andy Cummings in an email.

The fuel spilled from the lead Canadian Pacific locomotive involved in the crash, which took place around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Workers remain on site recovering spilled fuel.

St. Paul City Council Member Jane Prince said Friday she had been in touch with officials at the Wakan Tipi/Lower Phalen Creek Project, who saw crews digging trenches to stop the diesel flowing west from the crash site toward the river.

Rick Schute, director of Emergency Management for St. Paul, informed Prince and the deputy mayor by email Thursday that he had received word from the state duty officer indicating the crash location was within 1,000 feet of the river.

“No sheen has been spotted, however booms are being placed at the outfalls and a trench is being dug to catch any runoff between the spill and the river,” Schute wrote.

St. Paul Fire Chief Butch Inks issued notice Wednesday that the fire department was standing by if needed to provide Hazmat, EMS and fire protection.

The incident occurred between Warner Road and the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary when a Canadian Pacific train, a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train and a Union Pacific train all collided. Two Canadian Pacific locomotives, a Union Pacific locomotive and a BNSF lumber car all derailed. The National Transportation Safety Board indicated this week they had sent investigators to the scene.

No one was hurt and no hazardous materials were involved, officials said at the time. That’s been little consolation to some East Side residents.

“Think what might have happened if the trains were mile-long unit trains carrying oil, chemicals or ethanol and leaking material ignited when struck by the locomotive,” said former City Council member Tom Dimond, in an email to state officials and neighborhood advocates on Friday.

The crash came after a diesel fuel spill near Battle Creek, in Pig’s Eye Regional Park, on July 13. In that incident, a Canadian Pacific train struck a braking mechanism attached to the track, causing a rupture that spilled 1,000 gallons of fuel. The spill was contained on site.