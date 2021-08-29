ATWATER, Minn. — Bryan Craig Sietsema, 35, of Atwater died in an all-terrain-vehicle accident reported early Saturday in Kandiyohi County.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to a report of a possible ATV crash and found Sietsema partially ejected and pinned under the ATV.

The officers were able to free the driver and immediately began life-saving measures. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ATV was traveling west in the 15000 block of First Avenue East when the driver lost control, causing the ATV to enter the north ditch before striking an approach. This caused the ATV to overturn and land on its side.

The crash is under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.



