The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to a report of a possible ATV crash and were able to locate the driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle. He had been partially ejected and pinned under the ATV.

The officers were able to free the driver and immediately began life-saving measures. However, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The ATV was traveling west in the 15000 block of First Avenue East when the driver lost control, causing the ATV to enter the north ditch before striking an approach. This caused the ATV to overturn and land on its side.

The victim's name will be released after next of kin are notified. This crash is under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

Assisting the sheriff's office were the Atwater Ambulance, CentraCare Ambulance, Atwater Fire, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and the Atwater Police Department.



